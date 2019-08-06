Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holder Css Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Tealwood Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Open Text (OTEX) as Market Valuation Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 646,537 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text

Css Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 46.38 million shares traded or 140.36% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares to 58,329 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $618.24 million for 3.21 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.