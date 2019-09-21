Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holder Aristeia Capital Trimmed Its Position; American Int’l Grp (AIG) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Its Stake by $411,916

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 17.64M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.07M shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.34M shares to 94.74 million shares, valued at $111.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 336,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva: Opioids For All, But Not For Mr. Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teva Announces United States Department of Commerce Appointment of Brendan Oâ€™Grady to Investment Advisory Council – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Teva Pharma (TEVA), Mallinckrodt (MNK) Bouncing as Shares Oversold on Opioid Fears – Wells Fargo’s Maris – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Opioid Producer Just Said Yes to Cannabis – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Bonds: 8.8% Yield To Maturity Understates Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.68M for 3.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability accumulated 15,338 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.17% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 165,495 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 615,208 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smithfield Company reported 0.02% stake. 212,830 are held by Washington. Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 18,177 shares stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 450 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sterneck Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,812 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 48,133 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Epoch Ptnrs holds 0.7% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2.91M shares.