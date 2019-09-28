Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holder Aristeia Capital Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Cls Investments Has Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $721,752 as Market Value Rose

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.16M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Mgmt La reported 2.59% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hm Payson And holds 20,976 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First City Cap holds 0.46% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,086 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,218 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.09% or 37,624 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Research owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Capital Inc has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Manhattan stated it has 14,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox stated it has 7,142 shares. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 237,539 shares. Axel Capital Ltd Company has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,500 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,847 shares to 63,815 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 5.64 million shares to 16.25 million shares, valued at $1.13 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 336,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).