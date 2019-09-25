Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Call) (TEVA) Stock Price Declined While Sphera Funds Management LTD Raised by $17.97 Million Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Boosted by Horan Capital Advisors Llc

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 45,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 30,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA) by 3708% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.92 million, up from 53,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 14.07 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00 million and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,057 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Riggs Asset Managment Co accumulated 0.02% or 544 shares. 133,728 were reported by Palouse Mgmt. Moreover, Cannell Peter B Inc has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 4.49 million shares. Fjarde Ap reported 417,000 shares. Keating Invest Counselors has 120,418 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Jbf Capital has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Transamerica Inc holds 286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York holds 2.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 250,167 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Holding has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,918 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.94% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sector Gamma As reported 1.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,656 shares to 53,741 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

