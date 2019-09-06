Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Stake Lifted by Cacti Asset Management Llc; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 18.25 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 4.79 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker With History of Abuse Claims; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says a Shipping Revolution Has Oil Headed for $90; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares to 49,888 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,537 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares to 270,317 shares, valued at $37.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 657,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

