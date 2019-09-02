Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $6.07 Million as Stock Declined; Jensen Investment Management Position in Intuit (INTU) Cut by $66.73 Million as Share Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 255,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 753,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.90 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.77 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

