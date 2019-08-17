Teva Pharm (TEVA) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Makaira Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 17.82 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT

