Teva Pharm (TEVA) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Increases Holding in 2U (TWOU)

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 6.01 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 824,240 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares to 13,259 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,862 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TWOU INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by 2U, Inc. (TWOU), Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, TENB, TWOU – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EVH, TWOU INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 8/9 Insider Buying Report: JPM, TWOU – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 2U, Inc. (TWOU) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva: Tarred And Feathered – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chesapeake Energy, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and GreenSky Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 82% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Investors of Important August 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ TEVA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.