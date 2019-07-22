Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.17
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-6.44
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-171.9%
|-108.6%
Volatility and Risk
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.84 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus price target of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,292.41%. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 146.91% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-8.77%
|-6.02%
|30%
|-19.59%
|-30.82%
|47.17%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance.
Summary
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
