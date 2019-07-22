Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -1.37 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.84 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,292.41%. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 146.91% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.