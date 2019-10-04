Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Since Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 962,451,368.81% -80% -60.2% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,919,828,719.21% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 52.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 45.3% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.