Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A -1.32 0.00 uniQure N.V. 59 269.56 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,494.20% at a $5.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price is $81, while its potential upside is 35.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.