Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -1.37 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,072.96% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. About 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.