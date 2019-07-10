Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.39
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 1,072.96% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. About 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
