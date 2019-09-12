Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.62 N/A -1.32 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.99 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,362.77% upside potential and an average price target of $5.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 consensus price target and a 121.06% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.