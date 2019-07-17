Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -1.37 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.58 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.84 beta, while its volatility is 184.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 1,258.02% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5.5. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 11.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 89.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.