Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.37
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|19.94
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,093.06% and an $5.5 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 20.28% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.96%
|-7.08%
|-9.48%
|-21.05%
|-60.23%
|59.09%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 59.09% stronger performance.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
