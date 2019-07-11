Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -1.37 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 19.94 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,093.06% and an $5.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 20.28% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 59.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.