Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.22 N/A -1.32 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.