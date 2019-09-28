Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Since Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18,596,551,724.14% -80% -60.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 117.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.