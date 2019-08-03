Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A -1.32 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Competitively, CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,494.20% and an $5.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.