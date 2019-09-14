Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.63 N/A -1.32 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 496.58 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,358.11% at a $5.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 10%. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.