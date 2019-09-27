Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

We are comparing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18,596,551,724.14% -80% -60.2% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.