Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2,015.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 4.11%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.61%.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.