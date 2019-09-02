Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.81
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2,015.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 4.11%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.61%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
