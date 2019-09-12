Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|2.20
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.00
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,647.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 0.72% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.61%. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
