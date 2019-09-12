Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1,647.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 0.72% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.61%. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.