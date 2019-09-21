Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 23.70 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 89%. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.