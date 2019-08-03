Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A -1.32 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 1,494.20% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5.5. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $66.33, with potential upside of 8.29%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 86.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.