Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.39 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.23 shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.