Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -1.32 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 2,060.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.