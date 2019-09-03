Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.39 N/A -2.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.23 beta indicates that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 2,015.38%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 102.22% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.