Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 63.17% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.