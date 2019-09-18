Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.25 N/A -1.32 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s beta is 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 121.06% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.