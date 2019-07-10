Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

As Biotechnology companies, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -1.37 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.84 beta. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 1,084.07% upside potential. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 381.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.