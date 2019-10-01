Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Reaches $5.25 After 6.00% Up Move; United Bancshares (UBOH)’s Sentiment Is 4.5

The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 77,933 shares traded or 108.27% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $285.16 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $5.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTPH worth $17.11M more.

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 3.70, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 9 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 2 sold and decreased stock positions in United Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.18 million shares, up from 586,406 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

More notable recent United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Quotes.Wsj.com with their article: “UBOH Stock Price & News – United Bancshares Inc. – Wall Street Journal” published on April 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Another Central Ohio bank being acquired – Columbus Business First” on March 23, 2017. More interesting news about United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ohio State Bank acquired in $4.3 million deal – Columbus Business First – Columbus Business First” published on November 17, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fulton Financial Still Floundering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 294,692 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.

It closed at $20.02 lastly. It is down 1.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $65.48 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Analysts await Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $285.16 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

More notable recent Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ENDP, INMD, LTM and NXTC among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 17.26% less from 19.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 163,600 shares. Blackrock holds 1.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management reported 39,821 shares. Two Sigma Secs reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) or 377,925 shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). 15,000 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 254,617 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 70,501 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 552,022 shares. 240,209 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Mgmt. 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 116,428 shares. Art Ltd reported 100,613 shares.