Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Reaches $4.03 52 Week Low; Sesen Bio (SESN) Shorts Lowered By 12.53%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) had a decrease of 12.53% in short interest. SESN’s SI was 4.85M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.53% from 5.54 million shares previously. With 3.66 million avg volume, 1 days are for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s short sellers to cover SESN’s short positions. The SI to Sesen Bio Inc’s float is 7.11%. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.255. About 294,214 shares traded. Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has declined 28.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SESN News: 30/05/2018 SESEN BIO – TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF VICINIUM FOR TREATMENT OF HIGH-GRADE NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER, AMONG OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – SESEN BIO OFFERING PRICES AT OF $1.80/SHR

The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.74 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.03 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $218.65M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $3.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.31 million less. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.0745 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0255. About 80,724 shares traded or 87.92% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Tetraphase; 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 17.26% less from 19.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern stated it has 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Fmr Lc reported 1,350 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company reported 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Cls Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Jane Street Group Inc Llc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 4,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Sectoral Asset, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 39,821 shares. 53,121 are held by State Street. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 19,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). 21,121 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.27 million shares.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $218.65 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Analysts await Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company has market cap of $127.09 million. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics platform. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.