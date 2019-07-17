Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Reaches $0.41 1 Year Low; Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Covered By 5 Bulls

The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.38 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.41 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $22.25M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $0.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.78M less. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.41. About 53,435 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 76.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 09/05/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Tetraphase

Among 6 analysts covering Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cinemark Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of CNK in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 37,757 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 05/03/2018 – ‘GODSPEED – The Race Across America,’ Rides Into U.S. Cinemas For One Night on May 22; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mgmt reported 8,539 shares stake. Asset One holds 3,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 91,366 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Ok holds 5,462 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 98,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 8,966 shares. The New York-based Rivulet Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.54% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Asset reported 6,511 shares. Of Vermont owns 384 shares. Signaturefd, a Georgia-based fund reported 280 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 10,291 shares. Park National Oh invested in 0.02% or 7,953 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 24.05 P/E ratio. As of August 10, 2017, the firm operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Share Price Has Gained 14% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “MoviePass Is Dead. Long Live…Regal Unlimited? – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan Join James Cameron to Executive Produce Academy Award® Winner Louie Psihoyos’ ‘The Game Changers,’ in Cinemas Worldwide This September – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTPH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 90% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% negative EPS growth.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $22.25 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has $7 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1241.46% above currents $0.41 stock price. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray maintained Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 39,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 97,364 shares. 19,923 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 5,541 shares. 187,222 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Aqr Capital Ltd Co accumulated 154,782 shares. Geode Management Limited Com reported 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). 12,884 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 4,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). 840,000 were reported by 683 Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Teton Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 44,000 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1.89 million shares.