Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) EPS Estimated At $-0.38; Syntal Capital Partners Has Decreased Hff Cl A (HF) Holding

Analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4901. About 298,117 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 76.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased Hff Inc Cl A (HF) stake by 6.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as Hff Inc Cl A (HF)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 150,000 shares with $7.16M value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Hff Inc Cl A now has $1.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 449.69% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 30/05/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 24/04/2018 – HFF INC HF.N – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $131.6 MLN, A 5.2% DECREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. HF’s profit will be $23.50 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 122,000 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Sei Invs Communication has 0.01% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 57,401 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Affinity Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 10,024 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 24,664 shares. 3,226 are owned by Ameritas. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd holds 3.23% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 163,400 were reported by Renaissance Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 7,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 514,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 19,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 845 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Acadian Asset Lc reported 560,225 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 71,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) or 223,141 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 164,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 111,388 shares. 14,984 were reported by Manchester Lc. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 599,831 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 44,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,829 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 105,641 shares.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $26.60 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

