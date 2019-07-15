Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) EPS Estimated At $-0.38; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)’s Sentiment Is 1.62

Analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.0124 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4176. About 204,204 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 76.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 68 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 42 cut down and sold holdings in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 32.99 million shares, up from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cross Country Healthcare Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $22.66 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 164,465 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 44,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 845 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 163,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 13,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 19,923 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 23,352 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 13,048 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd owns 6,844 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 51,274 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 575,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 5,199 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. for 1.66 million shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 148,120 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.41% invested in the company for 1.72 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 182,677 shares.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $335.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments.

