Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.82 N/A -1.32 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.08 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.23 beta means Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 123.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,900.00% at a $5.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 57.86%. The results provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than XOMA Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 52.8% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.61%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.