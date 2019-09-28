Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Contrasting side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 942,832,167.83% -80% -60.2% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 347,878,787.88% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 13.7 and 13.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 72.8% respectively. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.