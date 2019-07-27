Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.05
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|185.93
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 1,450.61% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 56.9%. 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.