Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A -1.32 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.25 N/A -0.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,494.20% and an $5.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 1.1%. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.