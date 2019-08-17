Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.32 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 248.31 N/A -7.08 0.00

Demonstrates Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,796.55% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 4.9%. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.