Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparison side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.82 N/A -1.32 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.37 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,900.00%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus price target and a 826.47% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.