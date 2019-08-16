Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.88 N/A -1.32 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.86 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,759.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 55.3%. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.