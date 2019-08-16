Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.88
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.86
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Volatility & Risk
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.
Liquidity
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,759.99%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 55.3%. 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
