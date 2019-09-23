Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.99 N/A -1.32 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 18.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).