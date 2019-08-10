Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.92
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|72.84
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,665.65%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 13.72% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.