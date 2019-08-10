Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 72.84 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,665.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 13.72% respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.