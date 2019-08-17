Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparing side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.32 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,796.55% and an $5.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 374.52%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 48.5%. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.