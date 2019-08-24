Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Contrasting side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.76 N/A -1.32 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 2,056.02% at a $5.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 651.75% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 69.6%. Insiders held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.