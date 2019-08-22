Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Contrasting side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.85 N/A -1.32 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 518.73 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. In other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,823.08% and an $5.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.