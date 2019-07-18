Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -1.37 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 1,198.70% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 27.13% respectively. 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% BioLineRx Ltd. -4.81% -12.66% -12.04% -48.78% -57.13% -18.13%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BioLineRx Ltd.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.