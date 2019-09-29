Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 947,803,163.44% -80% -60.2% Athersys Inc. 10,123,293,703.21% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.23. Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 727.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 19.9% respectively. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.