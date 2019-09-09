Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparison side by side

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.99 N/A -1.32 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.10 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.23 shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,829.82% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 30%. About 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.